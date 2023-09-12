Work continues on massive San Francisco sinkhole caused by water main break; 2 new holes open

SAN FRANCISCO – Public work crews continue to work to repair a giant sinkhole that opened at the intersection of Fillmore and Green in the Cow Hollow neighborhood early Monday.

The sinkhole appeared after a 16-inch water main break was reported nearby late Sunday night. A second 8-inch water main was also damaged. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission crews were able to repair the smaller main by Monday afternoon at around 2:25 p.m., but the repairs to the larger water main break and the street itself were ongoing.

So far, there has been no announcement of an estimated date to complete the work.

On Tuesday, two smaller holes appeared one block down the street, at Fillmore and Union streets, according to Michelle Ung of Union Street Coffee Roastery. One is on the sidewalk next to her shop, and one is in the middle of the street.

Ung said the coffee shop's water was never cut off, but some nearby residents still have no water. Traffic is blocked on Fillmore Street from Union to Vallejo streets, so business is slow, and their only customers are walk-ins.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the neighborhood, posted Tuesday morning on social media that crews are still on the scene.

"SFPUC informed my office that they have cleared the scene and that it will take several days to repair the street," her post read.

Stefani also said residents and businesses should contact her office if they have been impacted and need assistance.

People are being asked to avoid the area as work on the sinkhole and water main by SFPUC crews is ongoing.

However, residents who live near the sinkhole don't have much choice.

Kate Mattimore, who moved the area about six months ago, on Monday expressed her dismay at the sight of the sinkhole just steps away from her front door.

"Shocked, obviously. I mean, it looks insane," she said.

Mattimore was hopeful that the situation will be resolved swiftly.

"It seems like a relatively quick response. We'll see how long it's gonna last. Time will tell," she said.