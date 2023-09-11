Huge sinkhole from San Francisco water main break closes intersection at Fillmore and Green

SAN FRANCISCO -- A water main break in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood has flooded some businesses and created a massive sinkhole at Fillmore and Green Streets Monday.

The situation was unfolding on Fillmore Street between Green and Union Streets and is impacting residents and businesses in Cow Hollow and Pacific Heights. A reported break in a water main late Sunday evening led to a flood of water, mud and debris at Fillmore and Union as shown in video posted to social media.

On Monday morning, San Francisco police and Department of Public Works crews were at the intersection of Fillmore and Green where the large sinkhole had opened up. Heavy equipment has been brought into the area.

The Twitter account for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission on Monday morning confirmed that "a 16-inch water main break was reported at Union and Fillmore Streets" on Sunday shortly before midnight.

SFPUC crews responded to the scene and worked through the night to stabilize the situation, the tweet said.

The broken water main was cast iron and had been installed in 1949. Officials said the break also affected a nearby 8" water main and noted that residents in the area near the break are experiencing intermittent water and temporary service interruptions.

People are being asked to avoid the area as crews continue to make emergency repairs on the sinkhole.