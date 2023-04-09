Woodland residents in shock over pursuit and violent crash that killed 1, injured 10 others

Woodland residents in shock over violent pursuit and crash that killed 1, injured 10 others Woodland residents in shock over violent pursuit and crash that killed 1, injured 10 others 03:26

WOODLAND - One person is dead and nearly a dozen are injured after a police chase ended with a three-car crash in Woodland Saturday evening. The suspect they were chasing was a 13-year-old boy on a joyride.

"I am totally in shock, nothing has ever happened here in Woodland like this," said Judy Fann who came to the scene when she heard about the crash.

Sergeant Victoria Danzl with Woodland Police said an officer spotted a car driving erratically heading northbound on College Street from Main Street.

"He attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time it started to flee from him," said Sgt. Danzl.

Police said that the driver ended up crashing at the intersection of College and Court streets. Sgt. Danzl said the 13-year-old suspect stole the Honda Pilot from a family member.

"It is terrible," said Fann. "It took one life."

Police have not identified the one woman who died, but nearly a dozen were also injured. Three of those injured were minors, including the suspect.

"Whenever there is a high-speed chase, it results in a fatal collision with innocent people," said one Woodland resident who did not want to be identified.

Dozens of people who heard about the crash came to the scene, hoping it was no one that they knew in the cars.

"You wonder if there is any other thing they could have done besides chasing the culprit," said one Woodland resident.

CBS13 asked police why they chose to pursue a car on a busy road, or if there was any other way they could have deescalated the situation.

"It was a very short pursuit, so the hope is that their lights and siren are going to end the behavior that the person is having," said Sgt. Danzl.

That is not what happened tonight as the chase sped through the 25 MPH zone.

"Unfortunately kids are young and they do not see their actions have consequences," said Sgt. Danzl. Unfortunately, today this was pretty significant."

"Your parents always tell you do not go out of town, and look what happens," said Fann. "Accidents like this happen two miles from your home a lot."

The thirteen-year-old suspect is in the hospital and was detained by police. Woodland PD said he could face charges of vehicular manslaughter.