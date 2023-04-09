Police: Woodland crash caused by teen, 13, who stole family vehicle

WOODLAND - Police say a fiery crash in Woodland that killed one person Saturday was caused by a 13-year-old out for a joyride in the family car.

According to the Woodland Police Department, the incident began when officers saw the vehicle driving erratically on northbound College Street in a 25 mph zone and tried to pull the vehicle over. The teen then allegedly refused, leading police on a pursuit.

The teen eventually lost control and crashed into two other vehicles in the area of Court and College Streets, causing two vehicles to catch fire, police say. The crash prompted a large response by police and firefighters.

#BREAKING: Woodland PD tells us police were pursuing a car that was being driven by a 13-year-old boy. At least 10 people were transported to the hospital, one confirmed dead. @CBSSacramento — Tori Apodaca (@tori_apodaca) April 9, 2023

Police say that one person, a woman, died at the scene.

Ten people, three of them children, were transported to hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One of the minors was the suspect, who was the only person in his vehicle at the time.

CHP investigators are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

