Woman sought for stealing elderly woman's purse at Walnut Creek care facility

WALNUT CREEK -- Police were looking for a woman who stole the purse of a resident at an elderly care facility in Walnut Creek, the department said Tuesday

Walnut Creek Police posted images of the suspect on the department's Facebook page Tuesday. The theft happened on April 13 at a care facility at 1700 Tice Valley Blvd. in the city's Rossmoor community.

Images of purse theft suspect. Walnut Creek Police Department

Police said the woman walked through the facility and stole a 91-year-old resident's purse from their room.

Anyone who recognizes the woman was asked to please contact Detective Gonzales at 925-943-5899, ext 7623. Anonymous tipsters can leave a message on the department's tip line at 925-943-5865.