Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman sought for stealing elderly woman's purse at Walnut Creek care facility

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines 5-16-23
PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines 5-16-23 06:16

WALNUT CREEK -- Police were looking for a woman who stole the purse of a resident at an elderly care facility in Walnut Creek, the department said Tuesday

Walnut Creek Police posted images of the suspect on the department's Facebook page Tuesday. The theft happened on April 13 at a care facility at 1700 Tice Valley Blvd. in the city's Rossmoor community.

theft-suspect.jpg
Images of purse theft suspect. Walnut Creek Police Department

Police said the woman walked through the facility and stole a 91-year-old resident's purse from their room. 

Anyone who recognizes the woman was asked to please contact Detective Gonzales at 925-943-5899, ext 7623. Anonymous tipsters can leave a message on the department's tip line at 925-943-5865.  

First published on May 16, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.