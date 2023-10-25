Watch CBS News
Woman in South San Jose killed in 2-car crash

SAN JOSE — Police in San Jose are investigating the city's 42nd fatal collision, which occurred Tuesday night. 

Two vehicles collided in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, according to police. 

A woman driving one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with major injuries and has died. 

Police will be releasing more information, but as of 10:40 p.m., the Blossom Hill and Winfield intersection is closed completely. Traffic is being impacted, so drivers should avoid the area if possible.

