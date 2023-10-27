Pregnant woman killed in San Jose hit-and-run; baby dies after C-section

SAN JOSE – Two suspects are being sought following a hit-and-run collision that killed a pregnant woman and her baby in south San Jose Tuesday night.

Friends have identified the woman as 21-year-old April Zoglauer.

San Jose police said officers were called to a major injury collision in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard shortly after 8:40 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman was traveling eastbound on Blossom Hill Road in a 2008 black Nissan sedan when she was struck by a driver in a 2013 white Hyundai that was traveling south on Winfield Boulevard.

Two people inside the Hyundai fled the scene on foot after the collision, police said. Investigators determined that the car was an unreported stolen vehicle.

Zoglauer was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Her child was delivered successfully by cesarean section in critical condition but later succumbed to injuries and also died, police confirmed Thursday.

Police said Zoglauer and baby are the 43rd and 44th traffic deaths in San Jose this year.

Tammy Lariz told KPIX that Zoglauer was like a daughter to her and was caring toward everyone.

"She was such a special person. You couldn't know April and not love April," Lariz said.

Zoglauer was friends with Lariz's children and lived with the family. She worked at Lariz's Play 'N' Learn pre-school.

Lariz said Zoglauer was planning to travel to Hawaii on Wednesday morning.

"In the morning, my youngest daughter woke up and came to my room and said 'Mom, April didn't come home,' and I said 'Well she's leaving for Hawaii,' and she said 'Yeah but her luggage is still here.'"

Lariz said Zoglauer was about 27 weeks pregnant and was excited to become a mom.

"She has been getting the baby's room ready and buying clothes for him. We all have clothes and strollers and car seats," Lariz said. "All of us got to hold (the deceased baby boy) and say our goodbyes to him," Lariz said. "I'm glad he's with his mom. I'm glad that April gets to hold her baby. I'm glad that April gets to have him in heaven with her."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to reach Detective Bowen of the San Jose Police Department's traffic investigations unit over email or by calling (408) 277-4654.