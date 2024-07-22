Woman accused of killing Vacaville police officer may not be competent for trial

The judge presiding over Monday's arraignment of a driver who allegedly struck and killed a Vacaville police officer earlier this month questioned her competency to stand trial.

Serena C.J. Rodriguez, 24, of Auburn, will return to court Aug.19 regarding a professional's report on her mental competency, Solano County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Monica Martinez said Monday afternoon.

Rodriguez is charged with felony murder, with enhancements for killing a police officer, use of a deadly weapon and use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Rodriguez, who also goes by Kali Rose Kahn, according to court records, allegedly drove the vehicle that hit Officer Matthew Bowen about 10:30 a.m. on July 11 as he was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive.

Bowen, a motorcycle officer, was struck from behind. Medical aid was provided at the scene and Bowen was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Rodriguez tried to flee on foot after the collision but was detained by bystanders. The DA's office has said they believe Rodriguez struck Bowen intentionally.

Rodriguez - whose arraignment was first scheduled July 15, then delayed - was arraigned Monday afternoon in open court, Martinez said.

Judge Jeffrey C. Kauffman closed the proceedings to discuss the status of her assigned attorney. Kauffman then reopened court and expressed his doubt as to the defendant's competency to stand trial.

Rodriguez is being held without bail.

Bowen's funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Father's House, 4800 Horse Creek Drive in Vacaville. The service is closed to the public but will be livestreamed by the city of Vacaville.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will close various offramps and onramps along Interstate 80 and Interstate 505 in Vacaville between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the funeral procession. Affected ramps will include northbound Vaca Valley Parkway on I-505; southbound Vaca Valley Parkway on I-505; Alamo Drive, east and westbound; and eastbound ramp to Allison Drive from I-80.