Felony complaint for murder filed against driver accused of hitting Vacaville police officer

Woman accused of hitting and killing Vacaville police officer with car appears in court

VACAVILLE — The driver accused of hitting and killing a Vacaville police officer who was initiating a traffic stop last week appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Officer Matthew Bowen, who was riding a motorcycle, was serving a traffic stop when he was hit from behind by another vehicle on July 11.

Serena Rodriguez, 24, entered the Solano County courtroom on Monday in a striped jumpsuit and buzzcut. She had combative behavior and did not want to confirm her identity with the judge, consistently telling him she wanted to file a "928" to which the judge responded, "I don't know what that is."

Rodriguez was appointed a public defender and did not enter a plea. She is also accused of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision and trying to run away.

The public defender asked the judge if the prosecution would be pursuing the death penalty for this. The prosecution said it had no comment on this.

"This is a very, very tough day for Solano County," District Attorney Krishna Abrams said. "I want to extend my condolences to Officer Bowen's wife, his two young children."

Following the court appearance, Abrams' office announced that it filed a felony complaint for murder against Rodriguez.

"The felony complaint further alleges a special circumstance, stating that Matthew Bowen, an officer at the Vacaville Police Department was intentionally killed when he was engaged in the performance of his duties," Abrams said.

Vacaville police officers and the California Highway Patrol packed the courthouse in solidarity and stood by during the district attorney's address to the media, but the impact of Officer Bowen's death is being felt across Solano County.

"It hit close to home, especially for me, so it's good to give back," said Richard Morz, assistant manager at Pet Supplies Plus.

His business is gearing up to give 100% of its dog-washing proceeds the first weekend of August to Officer Bowen's family.

Morz told CBS13 that he used to work for the Solano County Sheriff's Office and had his own near-death experience during a stolen car pursuit when he crashed into a light pole.

"It's been 10 years and there's still a lot of guilt surviving something you shouldn't," Morz said.

That is why helping Officer Bowen's family is important to him and so many others in the Solano community.

There are dozens of other fundraisers happening across the region, including The Brass Taps' dine and donate fundraiser this past weekend where it raised over $5,000.

"I just feel like it brings everyone together for one cause regardless of their beliefs," said Robert Dimery, the general manager of The Brass Taps.

Rodriguez did not enter a plea on Monday and is being held at no bail. She is due back in court on Monday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m.