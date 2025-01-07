Strong wind gusts batter Bay Area; wind advisory in effect through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay Area, from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected in the East Bay hills, Marin hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, North Bay interior mountains, along the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, and eastern Santa Clara hills.

The wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the weather service said.

⚠️🍃Wind Advisory now expanded to include the North Bay Interior Valleys and Coast, San Francisco, the San Francisco Bayshore, and the East Bay Interior Valleys. Expect northerly to northeasterly winds of 20-30mph with gusts up to 40-50mph. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4aeGzUotjr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 7, 2025

In addition, the Weather Service also issued a beach hazards statement for the Northern California coast, saying a long northwest swell will increase the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Breaking waves will be up to 20 feet in some locations, the Weather Service said.