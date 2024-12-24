Will it rain on Christmas Day in the Bay Area? New storm headed to region.

The Bay Area is getting a one-day reprieve from the stormy weather this week and it appears that the skies will clear just in time for Christmas morning.

Light rain fell Tuesday morning around the Bay Area and the ongoing wet weather was exacerbating flood concerns. The National Weather Service said a flood advisory was issued for parts of Sonoma County until 1:15 p.m. Tuesday because of minor flooding in areas near Sonoma between Napa and Petaluma in south central Napa and Sonoma counties.

The California Highway Patrol said flooding closed a stretch of State Route 121 in Sonoma County Tuesday morning between Eighth Street East and State Route 116, an area near Schellville.

High surf, coastal flood concerns

The main concerns Tuesday were the dangerous high surf and coastal flood conditions along the Northern California coast. Large waves of up to 35 feet were still expected on Tuesday after a day of treacherous high surf that battered the coast. The conditions were blamed for possibly three deaths Monday on the Santa Cruz County and Monterey County coastlines. The high surf also destroyed a portion of the Santa Cruz Wharf Monday.

The incidents came amid high surf and coastal flood warnings for the Northern California coast. The Weather Service said a high surf warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday and a coastal flood warning for the Bay Area was in effect until noon Tuesday.

Forecasters and public safety agencies repeated warnings for everyone to stay away from the coastlines, where large waves can pull people into the ocean from rocks, jetties and beaches.

"Life-threatening swimming and surfing conditions and significant shoreline erosion can be expected," the Weather Service said. "Sudden immersion in cold water can result in cold water shock even for the most experienced swimmers."

Will there be rain on Christmas Day?

Light rain and showers were falling across the Bay Area Tuesday morning and becoming more scattered into the afternoon, with a diminishing chance of thunderstorms in the mix, the Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion for the San Francisco Bay Area.

The rain will be accompanied by shifting wind gusts from southerly to westerly, gusting as high as 30 mph as the last of the storm front passes over the region. The Weather Service said showers will taper off as the day wears on, and by Christmas Eve night, the forecast looks dry, at least for one day.

"While Santa should stay dry, he may have to contend with some fog Christmas morning, especially in the valleys," said forecast discussion said.

More rain this week

After the break in the rain for Christmas Day, the rain returns to the forecast on Thursday and into the weekend. The Weather Service said a a series of disturbances will bring a couple of inches of rain to the Bay Area, again with the North Bay receiving the brunt of the storms.

The Russian River at Guerneville is expected to have a 10% chance of reaching minor flood stage and a 5% chance of reaching moderate flood stage by Sunday.

The disturbed weather will also bring periods of gusty winds, foggy conditions, and warmer-than-average temperatures, the Weather Service said.