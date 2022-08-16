Wildfire smoke triggers new air quality advisory for Bay Area Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for the region for Wednesday due to wildfire smoke drifting down from the northern part of the state.

The smoke is coming from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire currently burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties.

Hazy skies over San Francisco Bay. T. Fang/CBS Local

However, officials noted that pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard, so a Spare the Air Alert will not be in effect for Wednesday. Air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, thought smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present in some areas.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

The air district had issued a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area for Tuesday due to the combination of triple-digit heat in parts of the region as well as smoke.

Smoke from the Northern California wildfires also led to an air quality advisory that was issued for Monday due to smoke drift into the region.

Real-time air-quality monitoring is available on the BAAQMD website. The Purple Air website also provides localize air-quality data.