Who is Dom DiSandro? Meet the Philadelphia Eagles' head of security who was ejected from 49ers game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles got pummeled by the San Francisco 49ers 42-19 on Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

But, beyond that, the Eagles and their head of security, Dom DiSandro, made headlines during the game after he was ejected during an altercation on the sideline with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

So, who is DiSandro, aka "Big Dom"? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Dom DiSandro?

DiSandro, the senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer, has been with the Eagles for 25 years. He joined the team in 1999 and oversees all safety and security measures for players, coaches and executives.

DiSandro also directs security at the team's training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro looks on during a press conference following an NFL football game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The 49ers won 42-19. DiSandro was ejected from the game after an on-field argument between both teams. Matt Slocum / AP

CBS Sports reported DiSandro also has other responsibilities with team dysfunction, handling off-the-field issues that occur with his players, handling morale and acting as a psychologist for some players.

DiSandro has been a mainstay with the Birds since the Andy Reid years. He's often spotted with players or coaches walking into or out of the game and has quite the following in Philadelphia. He even has a "highlight reel" that was made by X user Jeff McDevitt.

Last week, DiSandro was spotted behind Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at the Philadelphia 76ers game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers looking like a Secret Service agent.

One day after directing NFL-best fifth comeback victory this season, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts acknowledges fans while sitting courtside, attending the Sixers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.



📸: @PhillyInquirer pic.twitter.com/pblZYun79Q — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 28, 2023

You can even buy a "Big Dom" hoodie and 100% of the proceeds will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

What led to the sideline altercation?

The Eagles sideline wasn't happy after wideout DeVonta Smith was thrown to the ground by Greenlaw.

Smith then began chirping at Greenlaw and DiSandro was seen on the broadcast trying to separate the two. But, Greenlaw then takes a swipe at the Eagles' head of security, hitting him in the face, which led to the ejection of DiSandro and the Niners linebacker.

49ers' Dre Greenlaw has been disqualified from tonight's game after this incident on the Eagles sideline. pic.twitter.com/2N4W17N8u9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Greenlaw and DiSandro exchanged words during the pregame. He also reported DiSandro and Niners general manager John Lynch spoke following the game and the conversation "ended on a good note."

How did players and coaches react to the scuffle?

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't happy Greenlaw got ejected following the altercation on the sideline.

"I tried my hardest not to lose my mind," Shanahan said. "I just can't believe someone not involved in the football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guys' face. From what I was told, Dre did it back to him. He kind of mashed him in the face a little bit, so he got ejected."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he apologized to Shanahan following the game and added that he respects the Niners.

What happens next?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL's league office is looking into the incident between Greenlaw and DiSandro. He reported there's expected to be a follow-up with the Eagles this week.

NFL is reviewing the sideline incident between 49ers’ LB Dre Greenlaw and Eagles Head of Security Dom DiSandro, per the league office. There is expected to be follow-up with the Eagles this week. pic.twitter.com/Wiw7phzv5r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

It's unclear if Greenlaw or DiSandro will be disciplined.

Sirianni told reporters on Monday he hasn't heard anything from the league and said DiSandro was trying to diffuse the situation.

"No, I haven't heard anything from the league," Sirianni said. "Dom is as good as they get in this business. I'm so thankful for him. He's going to always try to diffuse situations, right? That's what he does. That's his job."

"And so obviously unfortunate yesterday, but I know in Dom's heart, he truly was trying to diffuse the situation right there. I'm sad that it came to what it came to, that anybody got thrown out of the game. The play was what it was. There was a lot of emotion in that game. I've seen Dom have to do that before where he's trying to diffuse the situation. Again, that's what he does. Yeah, I know where his heart is and it's truly to diffuse the situation and to stop what was going on, on the sideline"