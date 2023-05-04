Suspected Davis serial killer: Who is Carlos Dominguez?

Suspect in Davis stabbings was former UC Davis student Suspect in Davis stabbings was former UC Davis student 03:35

DAVIS – An arrest has now been announced in connection to the three stabbings, two of them fatal, in Davis over the past week.

On Thursday, the Davis Police Department announced that 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez was the person they had taken into custody on Wednesday as a person of interest. He has since been identified as the suspect in the incidents and was arrested on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

This is what we know about Dominguez:

Booking photo for Carlos Dominguez. Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Carlos Dominguez's background

In their press conference announcing the arrest, authorities said Dominguez was a student at UC Davis until last week.

UC Davis said Dominguez was in his third year as a Biological Sciences major but was "separated" from the school in April due to "academic reasons." He had transferred from Laney College in Oakland.

Dominguez has lived in Davis for at least a couple of years, police said.

How did police identify Dominguez as the suspect?

Police said Dominguez was taken into custody on Wednesday near Pine Lane and Colby Drive after callers reported seeing someone matching the suspect's description wandering in and around Sycamore Park – the site of the second homicide.

Officers found a large fixed-blade knife on Dominguez. Further, the clothes he was wearing was identical to that described after the third attack.

Police said they don't believe Dominguez had any prior convictions.

Who are the victims?

Police have now named all three people allegedly targeted by Dominguez.

David Breaux, 50, was the first victim who was stabbed to death in Central Park. He was known around Davis as the "Compassion Guy."

Karim Abou Najm was the second victim who was stabbed to death at Sycamore Park. He was a 20-year-old UC Davis student and a graduate of Davis High School.

Kimberlee Guillory, 64, was the third victim who was stabbed near 2nd and L streets and left critically injured. Police said on Thursday that she continues to recover from her wounds.