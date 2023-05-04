Davis stabbing suspect arrested on 2 counts of murder, 1 count of attempted murder

2:29 p.m. Update

There is evidence that the victims fought back. There were injuries on the hands of the suspected killer.

Police don't believe Domingues had any prior convictions.

Police haven't said where Domingues' is from, but say there are indications that he's from the Bay Area.

2:25 p.m. Update:

The Davis police chief is calling the suspect, Domingues, a serial killer.

Domingues will be arraigned at the Yolo County Courthouse as soon as Monday.

Police have no indication that he was targeting homeless people.

He was out wandering the area where the second homicide occurred. He had on the same kind of backpack he was said to be carrying during the third attack.

During the second attack, police searched the area and found the bike belonging to the second victim. It had been abandoned just outside of the park.

2:16 p.m. Update:

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Carlos Domingues of Davis. He was a student at UC Davis until last week.

He had been living in Davis for a couple of years.

Police say they linked the suspect to the crimes through physical evidence.

2:14 p.m. Update:

The suspect is facing charges of 2 counts of homicide for David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm, and 1 count of attempted murder for Kimberly, the injured victim.

DAVIS - Davis police will announce the arrest of the man they took into custody Wednesday in connection to the recent stabbings, law enforcement sources confirm to CBS13.

At the time of his arrest, the man had a knife that police believe is the murder weapon, sources say. We're told he later confessed to at least one of the fatal stabbings.

In this photo obtained by CBS13, police can be seen talking to the person of interest. Obtained by CBS13

Police obtained a warrant Wednesday night to test the suspect's DNA, which was sent to the lab early Thursday morning. It's believed that, following the second -- fatal -- stabbing, the killer rode off on the victim's bike. The bike is one of the sources of DNA that investigators will likely use to confirm the suspect. Additional DNA was gathered from multiple stabbing scenes.

Police are expected to publicly release this information and additional details at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police are at a residence on Hawthorne Lane, off 8th Street in Davis. Officers can be seen talking to neighbors. Approximately three blocks are taped off by authorities. It's a few blocks from where the person of interest was detained. A neighbor says the home is considered a "party house."

Man detained for questioning

On Wednesday, a man matching the suspect's description was detained for questioning in the area of Pine Lane and Colby Drive, a block away from Sycamore Park where UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm was killed Saturday.

Three stabbings, two of which were fatal, occurred over the last week.

David "The Compassion Guy" Breaux

The victim of the first stabbing was identified as 50-year-old David Breaux, who was unhoused and well-known in the community as "The Compassion Guy."

Karim Abou Najm was the victim of the second stabbing. He was killed on a bike path while on his way home from presenting groundbreaking research. He was set to graduate in just days from UC Davis.

A woman at a homeless encampment near l and 2nd streets was stabbed through her tent Monday night. She remains in critical condition.

Tips led police to person of interest

Karim Abou Najm

Tips from the community helped the Davis Police Department close in on what they call a "person of interest" in their investigation. Davis resident Carter Carlson was at Sycamore Park leaving flowers and a note at a vigil for the stabbing victims when he saw the man in question walking alone in the park.

"I noticed they had long curly hair and they had the Adidas pants that they've been talking about," said Carlson, who called the police.

Another tip came earlier in the week from Isaac Chessman, who lives unhoused in Davis. He says he had a close encounter with the man he thinks is the same suspect from Monday night's attack. He was startled by a man, dressed in black with long, curly hair who seemed to be scoping out the area where he and his fiancé were sleeping outdoors.

He phoned the tip to the police, and following his report, the third victim was attacked.

Police say they have not yet identified a link between the cases.

City on edge

The series of violent attacks in Davis has led to the cancellation of some public events and caused some businesses to close early. Wednesday's Farmers Market was canceled at Central Park out of an abundance of caution.

The Davis Food Co-Op announced an 8 p.m. closing time until further notice. It also canceled its block party scheduled for Saturday, which would have featured live bands and local vendors.

Burgers and Brew is directly across the street from where the first deadly attack happened at Central Park. The outdoor restaurant is closing at 9 p.m. and employees are using the buddy system while walking to cars at night.

Two of the three victims in the stabbings were homeless. That is why the city has implemented temporary shelter programs to put a roof over 24 more homeless folks' heads. It is using Small House, which is the winter shelter, and the recently opened Paul's Place to accommodate people.