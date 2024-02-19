Wet weather slowing BART trains; track work still impacting Richmond line

BART officials have announced that besides the track work already planned for President's Day weekend, trains are also operating at significantly reduced speeds due to the wet weather on Monday morning.

A project to replace track equipment near Richmond Station continues Monday as crews work to replace an interlocking, which allows BART to safely move trains from line to line. This weekend is one of four non-consecutive weekends in February, March, and April for the project.

The other dates for the project are March 16-17, April 13-14, and April 27-28. Riders can expect delays of up to 20 minutes in the work area on shutdown weekends, according to BART.

Passengers traveling between El Cerrito Del Norte and Richmond stations on Monday must transfer to a free bus.

The Red Line, which runs from Richmond to Millbrae, is canceled this weekend due to the additional work.

"Transbay riders in the East Bay who would normally take the Red Line should instead board an Orange Line (Richmond-Berryessa) train and transfer to a Yellow Line train to San Francisco at MacArthur Station. This is scheduled to be a timed transfer to reduce wait times," according to an advisory from BART.

A shuttle train is available for Millbrae riders between SFO and Millbrae and is timed with the Yellow line train for transfer at SFO.

Richmond Station will still be open for Amtrak passengers and passengers traveling through the station. Riders will be able to board the bus bridge at Richmond.

Real-time departures can be found on the BART official app or bart.gov.