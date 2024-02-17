No BART service between Richmond, Millbrae line due to track work

There will be no Red Line BART service between Richmond and Millbrae due to track work, transit agency officials said Saturday morning.

Passengers traveling from Richmond are advised to board an Orange Line Berryessa train, and transfer at MacArthur to a SFO/Millbrae train. Those traveling from Millbrae should board the shuttle, transfer at SFO Airport to the Yellow Line Antioch train, and then transfer at 19th Street in Oakland to a Richmond train.

BART said the construction work is part of a major trackway rebuild to replace track equipment near Richmond Station, set for closure on four non-consecutive weekends, including Feb. 17-19, March 16-17, April 13-14 and April 27-28. During all four weekends, free bus services will substitute train operations between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations.

Additionally, riders should expect delays of up to 20 minutes in the work area on shutdown weekends, and are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly.

While Richmond Station will not have BART service, it will remain accessible to Amtrak passengers and those passing through, with riders able to access the bus bridge directly from the station.