Wet weather, cold nights returning to Bay Area this weekend

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Friday calls for sunny skies, with some cloud cover at night.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s on the coast, in the 50s and 60s around the bay, and in the upper 50s inland. Overnight lows should be mostly in the upper 30s in the region, with some areas around the bay dropping into the lower 40s.

Forecasters say the Bay Area will be generally dry through Friday before light rain falls on Saturday.

Until 6 a.m. Friday, a Beach Hazards Statement is issued for the San Francisco-Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast-Northern Monterey Bay, the Southern Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur Coast.

Forecasters also expect temps to be slightly cooler, especially in the interior portion of the Central Coast, where a Frost Advisory remains in place until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, morning lows are expected to become more chilly through the weekend, with the coldest temps on Sunday and Monday morning.

The forecast has prompted officials in Santa Cruz County to open emergency shelters in Santa Cruz and Watsonville.

To help project vulnerable populations from the frigid temperatures, a shelter at the Depot Park at 119 Center St. in Santa Cruz will be open from Friday through Monday, a shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building at 846 Front St. in Santa Cruz will be open Sunday and Monday and a shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building at 215 E. Beach St. in Watsonville will be open from Friday through Monday.

All shelters will operate from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and people can start lining up at 7 p.m.

"Beds will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with preference for people with disabilities and those experiencing significant health/safety risk sleeping outdoors," Santa Cruz County officials said in a news release Friday.

People will be given cots, blankets and food and pets are allowed if they are leashed and can be kept under voice control.

People who are unhoused and can't make it to a shelter should sleep in tents or cars if they can and should wear multiple layers of clothing and use sleeping bags and blankets.

According to forecasters, unsettled conditions return by midweek and will continue at times through the upcoming week.