Weekend gun violence in Oakland leaves 3 dead, 7 injured in multiple shootings

Police in Oakland responded to multiple shootings this weekend-- some fatal-- in a string of violence that spanned three days and claimed the lives of three people and injured seven.

The violence began Friday night with a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. in the neighborhood near Hegenberger Road. One person was wounded in the 7300 block of Weld Street and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday.

Then just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday, police arrived in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter activation of possible gun activity. Officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victim. An investigation revealed that two people were shot at while walking in the area by a person in a moving vehicle. One of the individuals walking returned fire at the vehicle as it fled the area.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, one person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in East Oakland. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of 34th Avenue. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while a third person with a gunshot wound turned up at an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

On Saturday just after 6 p.m., police responded to a verbal altercation between two people in the 4500 block of Market Street. The altercation escalated when one of the individuals brandished a firearm and struck the victim with it. The suspect then fled the area.

An investigation revealed that the person who struck the victim was still in the area, though police were unable to locate them.

A fatal shooting then occurred on Saturday just before 7:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Officers located a victim who had been shot. First responders rendered medical aid, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, another person was shot in the 500 block of Merritt Avenue. Officers located a person who had been shot and they were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition as of Sunday.

Then at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a person was fatally shot in the 10800 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later, police were notified that another person who had been shot had arrived at a local hospital. The person was treated and is in stable condition. An investigation revealed that this person had been injured in the same shooting on Bancroft.

On Sunday, a shooting occurred in the 2000 block of 35th Avenue just after 12:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

All of these assaults and shootings are under investigation. Anyone who may have information helpful to these cases is urged to contact either the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or call the tip line at (510) 238-7950. The felony assault unit can be reached at (510) 238-3426.

