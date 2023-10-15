1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at park in east Oakland Friday

OAKLAND -- One person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in east Oakland, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of 34th Avenue. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while a third person with a gunshot wound turned up at an area hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The Peralta Hacienda incident was one of three shootings within a span of two hours, police said.

A shooting about 8:30 p.m. in the Hegenberger neighborhood left one person wounded, police said. The victim was found in the 7300 block of Weld Street and was listed in stable condition.

About 10:15 p.m. in the Jefferson district, two people walking in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue were fired upon by someone in a moving vehicle, police said. One of the walkers returned fire at the fleeing vehicle.

Anyone with relevant information about the Peralta Hacienda shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821. Anyone with relevant information on the Weld Street or Melrose Avenue shootings is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.