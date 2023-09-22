Weekend closure of northbound Hwy 87 in San Jose to impact South Bay traffic

SAN JOSE -- Residents in San Jose should be prepared for traffic and detours due to the weekend closure of northbound State Route 87 between I-280 and State Route 85 starting Friday evening.

Caltrans District 4 is closing the northbound stretch of the highway for a paving project. The projected 56-hour closure is dependent on weather conditions, but it was unknown whether the possibility of rain starting late Sunday evening might impact the construction.

The two weekend closures for State Route 87 (the southbound direction is set to be closed the weekend of October 20) will reduce the number of overnight lane closures needed to complete this work by the end of 2024.

Drivers will detour around the closure either by taking southbound SR-85 to northbound US-101 to northbound I-280 or northbound SR-85 to northbound SR-17 to southbound I-280.

Are you traveling to San Jose this weekend? You'll need to plan ahead as State Route 87 between I-280 and State Route 85 will be closed starting at 9PM, Fri. 9/22- 5AM, Mon. 9/25. Learn more at https://t.co/d1ygViYLTd or leave a question on project hotline 📱(510) 286-0319 pic.twitter.com/xO4SnnWoAP — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 19, 2023

The highway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Additional information on the closure and associated construction work is available on the Caltrans website. Interested parties can also leave a question on project hotline at 510-286-0319.