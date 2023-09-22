Atmospheric river storm approaches California, Pacific Northwest; 1st weekend of fall to see rain

The arrival of an atmospheric river storm to California will coincide with the first weekend of fall.

The National Weather Service said a low pressure system will help push the atmospheric river into the Bay Area and Northern California from the Pacific Northwest toward the latter half of the weekend, bringing rain chances mostly in the North Bay.

While fall begins on the West Coast late Friday night, the earliest chances of rainfall would appear to begin late Sunday evening, diminishing by early Tuesday morning. The approaching atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Washington, Oregon, and the upper portion of Northern California.

A weather pattern change early next week will bring rain to much of NorCal (primarily north of I-80) on Monday and Tuesday. Totals up to 1.5" are possible in the Redding area, with lower totals possible elsewhere. Be sure to drive carefully when roads are slick!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/XmMx9FatEg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 21, 2023

The weather service said rainfall could reach half an inch per hour at times, accompanied by gusty southerly winds increasing ahead of the system.

Here in the Bay Area, while most of the rain is expected in the North Bay, light showers could extend as far south as the Santa Clara Valley. As of Friday morning, the chances of cities such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma receiving at least a quarter of an inch of rain on Sunday are 43 and 39%, respectively, the weather service said.

Winds around 15 mph are expected with the arrival of the storm system, with gusts up to 20-25 mph possible over the North Bay, according to the weather service.

Rain is also expected to fall Sunday in the Sacramento Valley, mostly north of the capital.