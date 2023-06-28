Weather service issues heat advisory for Bay Area ahead of July 4th holiday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Conditions will heat up in the Bay Area's inland areas before the Fourth of July holiday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a heat advisory for Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to rise Thursday and reach a peak on Saturday before cooling Monday.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees in Livermore on Saturday, when highs elsewhere could reach the mid to upper 90s in the interior East Bay and in King City.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 90s in San Jose, Hollister, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Rosa and Napa.