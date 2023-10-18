Watch CBS News
Weather conditions, unhealthy smog levels prompt Spare the Air Alert for Bay Area

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday because of high temperatures and light wind that are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy smog levels in the region.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s in inland parts of the Bay Area on Thursday with light wind speeds expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The air district issues the Spare the Air alerts when pollution from smog, also known as ozone, is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Thursday's alert is the seventh alert issued for smog by the district this year.

Smog can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain and is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions. The air district recommends that any outdoor exercise in the area take place in the early morning hours when the smog levels are lower.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 2:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

