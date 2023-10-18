Bay Area hot weather returns; Possible record-breaking temps during heat advisory

An October heat wave was enveloping the Bay Area Wednesday, prompting a heat advisory for the region with possible record-breaking temperatures on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the heat advisory was in effect Wednesday at 11 a.m. for much of the Bay Area and Central Coast region. Temperatures in most areas at 500 feet or higher Wednesday were expected to be some 10 degrees warmer than on Tuesday, ranging from the lower to mid-80s along the coast to the lower to mid-90s inland.

On Thursday, the weather service said with a warm start to the morning, temperatures would skyrocket during the morning to early afternoon hours at the peak of the heat wave. High temperatures could reach 90 degrees along the coast and mid-90s for most inland areas. The heat advisory is currently scheduled to expire at 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

ICYMI: We have some hot weather in the forecast. In fact, Heat Advisories are in effect for portions of the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. What about recording breaking heat you ask? It's possible, especially Thursday. Here's a look at forecast vs records. #cawx #caheat pic.twitter.com/pnc4rFrX4e — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 18, 2023

For those seeking relief from the heat at the coast, the weather service has also issued a Beach Hazards Statement Wednesday through Thursday morning, along with a High Surf Advisory from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be hazardous marine and beach conditions developing Wednesday with sneaker waves, high surf, and rip currents a concern for beachgoers.

Have beach or boating plans to beat the heat? Hazardous conditions are expected today and tomorrow. Dangerous rip currents, high surf, and sneaker waves are all anticipated. Exercise caution and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/e7wQe4b9iG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 18, 2023



As we approach the weekend, KPIX meteorologist Paul Heggen said temperatures would drop about 10 degrees from Thursday to Friday, and another 10 degrees from Friday to Saturday. That means the Bay Area will actually have below-average highs this weekend, with 60s by the water and 70s inland.

There is a slight chance of light rain or drizzle on Saturday night into Sunday as a weak frontal system pushes through the region.