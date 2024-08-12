Waymo begins offering robotaxi rides on San Francisco freeways to employees

Waymo begins service in Daly City, Colma and Broadmoor amid concerns from local leaders

Less than one week after expanding robotaxi service outside San Francisco, Waymo announced that its autonomous vehicles will begin using the city's freeways.

The company announced on social media on Monday that the company's employees can take trips using freeways, following successful tests in Arizona.

"After successful testing of our autonomous vehicles on Phoenix freeways, we're expanding our operations. Starting today, our employees will also have access to fully autonomous rides on San Francisco freeways," Waymo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In its post, the company touted significant time savings on a hyopthetical ride between Lake Merced and Oracle Park.

Last week, Waymo announced the company would begin offering robotaxi rides beyond San Francisco to the Peninsula communities of Daly City, Broadmoor and Colma. In total, the company covers 55 square miles in the region.

The move has been met with some opposition to leaders in San Mateo County, who said Waymo gave them little notice. Leaders on the Peninsula are backing a measure that would let local governments regulate autonomous vehicles.

The company did not say when freeway trips would be offered to the public.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Waymo for comment.