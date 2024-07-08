Watch CBS News
Water main break near San Pablo damages homes

By Carlos Castañeda

A water main break near San Pablo Sunday night left several homes damaged by the torrent of water flowing through a neighborhood.

The break happened just before 10 p.m. in the unincorporated community of Tara Hills with the water buckling roads and dislodging fences in the area of Kevin Road and Tara Hills Drive.

At least five homes suffered extensive damage from the water flow.

Crews from the East Bay Municipal Utilities District and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were on the scene in addition to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word on what caused the water main break.

