A gray whale carcass found over the weekend on a beach in Alameda was towed across San Francisco Bay Monday morning so researchers can find out what killed it.

The 40-foot whale carcass washed ashore Saturday at Robert Crown Memorial State Beach.

On Monday, crews towed the carcass to Angel Island where it will be inspected.

The Marine Mammal Center said it was the first whale casualty of the year in the bay,