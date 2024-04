Watch: Whale carcass towed across San Francisco Bay A gray whale carcass found over the weekend on a beach in Alameda was towed across San Francisco Bay Monday morning so researchers can find out what killed it. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv