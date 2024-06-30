Watch live: SF Pride Parade special, "Hope Love Pride — A Celebration"

The colorful festivities of the 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade will be featured as part of the CBS SF special "Hope Love Pride -- A Celebration" being streamed and broadcast this Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

For those who can't be in San Francisco to watch the parade in person, this special broadcast and stream will include live looks at the joyful celebration while spotlighting some of the stories LGBTQ+ CBS News Bay Area covered during Pride month.

This marks the 54th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Celebration in San Francisco. More than 280 contingents, including community groups, affinity organizations, city agencies, local businesses, and corporate groups will participate in the procession.

The parade starts at the corner of Market and Beale Streets at 10:30 am. The route runs along Market Street and ends at 8th and Market where the SF Pride will fill the area around the Civic Center. Upwards of a half a million spectators are anticipated. More information on the parade and the Civic Center festivities is available on the SF Pride website.

• What: "Hope Love Pride -- A Celebration" featuring San Francisco Pride Parade coverage

• Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

• Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with an encore broadcast and stream at 12 p.m.

• Location: Downtown San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: CBSSF.com in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device.