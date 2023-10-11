Watch: Police chase ends on Highway 24 in Oakland; At least 2 in custody, 1 still being sought

OAKLAND -- Police took several suspects into custody after a high-speed chase that began in Oakland and traveled to Lafayette before ending on westbound Highway 24 back in Oakland when the suspect vehicle lost control.

So far there is no confirmation from police on the reason behind the pursuit. The chase began in Oakland with authorities chasing a grey sedan on Highway 24 eastbound to Lafayette.

There, the vehicle -- which appeared to be a grey Dodge Charger -- exited the freeway near the Lafayette BART station before getting back on Highway 24 and speeding westbound back through the Caldecott Tunnel.

Oakland police pursuit ends on Hwy 24. KPIX

The driver lost control and the vehicle ran into the median just past the Telegraph Avenue exit in Oakland, damaging it. The car came to a stop on the freeway as authorities surrounded it and at least three occupants -- all who appeared to be male -- exited the vehicle.

While one appeared to be taken into custody immediately, two other individuals jumped over the guard rail and wall at the edge of the freeway and fled on foot. One suspect was seen running through a residential neighborhood in the area of Telegraph and 57th Street when officers caught up with him.

Police were still looking for the second suspect who jumped into the brush growing alongside the exit lane to Telegraph Avenue. At least one other person was taken into custody just outside the vehicle.

CHP officers, Contra Costa County Sheriff's units and police from Orinda were also involved in the pursuit.

There was still a crime scene blocking lanes of westbound Highway 24, though cars appeared to be moving past on in the far left lanes of the freeway. The incident was creating a large traffic jam for drivers heading west on the freeway, with the back-up stretching to the Caldecott Tunnel.

Police units could be seen sweeping through the neighborhoods around Telegraph as the search for the third individual continued.

