9 teens in stolen SUV apprehended after Oakland Highway 580 chase; CHP vehicles rammed

Nine teenagers in a stolen Hyundai SUV led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and city streets Thursday morning; ramming patrol vehicles before officers disabled their vehicle with a spike strip, authorities said.

The CHP said officers ran a registration check on a Hyundai Tucson at 2:52 a.m. at W. MacArthur Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which showed the vehicle had been reported stolen. The officers tried to pull the vehicle over but it accelerated away and onto eastbound Highway 580 with officers in pursuit, the CHP said.

After exiting at Edwards Avenue, the Hyundai came to a dead end at the parking lot of Burkhalter Park on Edwards Avenue. According to the CHP, the vehicle made a U-turn and drove towards officers while fleeing southbound on 73rd Avenue into East Oakland.

The chase reached a cul-de-sac on Catron Drive, south of Bergedo Drive, where the CHP said the Hyundai rammed three patrol vehicles and a parked vehicle, subsequently crashing into another vehicle at Bergedo and Robledo Drive, the CHP said.

Officers disabled the vehicle with a ramming technique and detained nine teenagers who emerged from the vehicle, the CHP said. No one was injured.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old girl from the Castro Valley-Hayward area. She was booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall for multiple charges related to vehicle theft, evading, and assault with a deadly weapon. Two teenage boys ages 15 and 16, also from the Castro Valley-Hayward area, were cited and released for resisting arrest, the CHP said.

The investigation into this incident was ongoing.