How to watch: San Francisco Bay Area solar eclipse coverage

Despite the region being well outside the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, there has been plenty of anticipation leading up to the major celestial event that CBS News Bay Area will cover live.

For local residents, the eclipse will begin at 10:14 p.m. when the moon first starts to cross in front of the sun, peaking about an hour later at 11:13 a.m. and ending at around 12:15 p.m.

CBS News Bay Area will livestream Eclipse Watch, a special broadcast with local coverage of the solar eclipse. Eclipse Watch will start streaming on the CBS News Bay Area website and app at 10 a.m.

• What: Eclipse Watch, live coverage of the eclipse across the San Francisco Bay Area

• Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Location: San Francisco, with reports from other locations around the Bay Area

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page, on your mobile or streaming device, and on PlutoTV.