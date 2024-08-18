Watch CBS News
How to watch Lucinda Williams at Stern Grove

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Lucinda Williams returns to Bay Area for Stern Grove concert
The Stern Grove Festival continued its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Sunday but you don't need a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including funk icon Chaka Khan, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock and more. This weekend's concert features singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams and an opening set by rising artist Jobi Riccio. 

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and stream online most of the season's concerts. That partnership has continued this summer. Information on how to watch is below.  

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Lucinda Williams and Jobi Riccio

• Date: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

