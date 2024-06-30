How to watch Chicano Batman perform live at the Stern Grove Festival

The Stern Grove Festival continues its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Sunday afternoon, but you didn't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including this weekend's headlining artists, Latin soul band Chicano Batman.

Based in Los Angeles, the genre-smashing group built around musicians Eduardo Arenas (bass, guitar, vocals), Carlos Arévalo (guitars, keyboards), and Bardo Martinez (lead vocals, keyboards, guitar) and Gabriel Villa (drums) formed in 2008. Describing their mix of funk, R&B and rock as "psychedelic soul," the band has become a popular touring attraction, with their fan base getting a major boost when they were tapped to support Jack White on a leg of his Lazaretto Tour in 2015.

They have since performed at such popular music festivals as Bonnaroo, Coachella, Ruido and Sasquatch! while graduating to headlining at theater venues across the country. The group recently issued their latest album Notebook Fantasy, their third effort for ATO Records and first new music since the pandemic.

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and stream most of the season's concerts. Information on how to watch Sunday's show is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Chicano Batman

• Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.