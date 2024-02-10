How to watch the live pre-Super Bowl Red & Gold Report from Las Vegas

The San Francisco 49ers are almost ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII! CBS News Bay Area brings viewers and fans the excitement building in Sin City the night before the game with a special live Red & Gold Report.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch is available at CBS Sports.

There are plenty more stories to read in the run up to the Super Bowl from both CBS News and CBS San Francisco, including where to find a Super Bowl watch party in the Bay Area, a look at some of the Super Bowl fan experiences available, the skyrocketing price of tickets to the big game, the crackdown on counterfeit NFL merchandise in Las Vegas and the record-setting amount of gambling expected for Sunday's game.

CBS News Bay Area presents the Red & Gold Report live in Las Vegas from Westgate Sport Book and Joey's Tavern and San Francisco Mission District Saturday night with the parties, fan events, and all the frenzy leading up to the big game!

• What: Live pre-Super Bowl Red & Gold Report

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

• Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Location: Las Vegas and San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX 5

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.