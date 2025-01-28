Washington state man arrested for deadly Vallejo stabbing

Police in Vallejo on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect from a Seattle suburb in Redding in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month.

According to the release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, police had been investigating a stabbing near the intersection of Lemon Street and Third Street in South Vallejo near the Napa River on January 17, 2025. At approximately 2:18 p.m. that afternoon, responding officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound.

Vallejo fatal stabbing suspect Maximillian Bentley Snyder. Vallejo Police Department

Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics got to the scene and transported the victim to an area local hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives with the Vallejo Police Department took over the investigation with help from the Solano County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations. Authorities identified Maximillian Bentley Snyder, a 22-year-old male resident of Kirkland, Washington, as the homicide suspect.

Vallejo police obtained an arrest warrant for Snyder based on evidence gathered. Early on the morning of Friday, January 24, local police located Snyder in the Northern California town of Redding. Officers conducted a successful operation on the 1200 block of Churn Creek Road and took Snyder into custody without incident.

The Redding Police Department transferred custody of the suspect to the Vallejo Police Department, and Snyder was subsequently booked into the Solano County Jail on murder charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jaleesa Bradshaw at (707) 648-4524 or Jaleesa.Bradshaw@cityofvallejo.net. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 1-800-488-9383.