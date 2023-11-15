Warriors: Steph Curry MRI finds no structural damage to knee, remains out Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors gave an update on Steph Curry on Wednesday, saying that a MRI revealed no structural damage to his injured knee.

In a statement, the team said that Curry would miss Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is expected to be re-evaluated at "some point later this week," the Warriors said.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/O7SOZNu7l5 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 15, 2023

Curry sustained the injury after falling on his right knee during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The injury forced the superstar guard to miss Tuesday night's game, an In-Season Tournament matchup that was also against Minnesota.

The Warriors, who are 6-6 in this young NBA season, lost both games.

While waiting for Curry's return, Golden State could also be without Draymond Green, who is facing a potential suspension after putting Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a fight early in Tuesday's game.

Green was ejected, along with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels of the Timberwolves, who were also involved in the fight.