Warriors outscored by Timberwolves after early ejections in tourney game

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points, sending the Minnesota Timberwolves to their seventh straight victory, a 104-101 In-Season Tournament win over the Golden State Warriors that featured three early ejections on Tuesday night.

With the game still scoreless and not yet two minutes old, Golden State's Draymond Green was ejected after putting Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who got into a shoving match that resulted in Thompson's jersey being ripped, were also tossed from the game.

Golden State was already without leading scorer Stephen Curry, who was ruled out with right knee soreness. Coach Steve Kerr said Curry underwent an MRI, and the team is awaiting results.

The rematch of the Wolves' 116-110 win at the Chase Center on Sunday was not lacking in intensity as the lead changed several times in the fourth quarter, until Towns gave Minnesota the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining.

Towns also grabbed 11 boards, and Gobert had 13. Reigning Western Conference player of the week Anthony Edwards scored 20 points.

With Curry sidelined, the Warriors got a different look on the floor on Tuesday night, something Kerr said could help them find an offensive spark. Rookie Brandin Podziemski and Dario Saric led the charge, but Golden State's losing streak reached four.

Podziemski scored a career-high 23 points off the bench and hit three 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, in 39 minutes. Saric added 21 on 6-of-15 shooting.

Chris Paul, who drew the start after coming off the bench in nine straight games, had 15 points with five rebounds and four assists.

