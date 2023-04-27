Warriors fans pack Thrive City to cheer team to Game 5 win

SAN FRANCISCO -- Game 5 was at Golden One Arena Wednesday night, but Dub Nation turned out in numbers to Chase Center to cheer on their team from the Bay.

It was an electric atmosphere at Thrive City as approximately 2,000 fans gathered to watch the Warriors get a huge win. Like many of the games in this series, this was another close one, but some supporters never had doubts about the outcome.

One fan in particular never misses an opportunity come to the Chase Center and cheer on his favorite team, even when they're not playing in the building.

"I just love it out here, because this is my home. I'm a real authentic Warriors fan," said Philip Parker from Oakland.

Parker says he became a Warriors fan over 20 years ago in 2001. He's seen this franchise go from one of the worst to the best.

"I love the Warriors. I loved them when they weren't good, so I have an extra passion for them," he added.

So with a couple thousand of his closest friends, Parker rides the ups and downs of the game. You can always count on him to bring the energy and a positive attitude.

"I like to keep it lit out here and the Warriors just need to count on me, because I'm going to keep it lit out here," said Parker. "I got my guys and girls are out here and we are here every game supporting our Warriors."

Wednesday night was a hard fought battle, as the game stayed close most of the way. The experienced NBA Champions were finally able to get the first road win of this series, topping the Sacramento Kings 123-116.

"That's three! We just need one more. Locked in, we're on to the next round," said fan Ashley Rios.

"Everyone thought it was over," Kyle Martinez added. "Everyone thought just because we were the sixth seed we wouldn't be able to pull it off, but you know what? We believe. It all ends on Friday. Dubs in 6."

Now the Warriors are up 3-2 in this series and Parker has complete confidence that his team will repeat as champs again.

"I want everybody to know, we're worried about rings. Sacramento is worried about beams. Nuh uh," said Parker.

The series shifts back to Chase Center on Friday. Fans hope the Warriors can close it out then. It will be a little earlier start time with tip off at 5 p.m.