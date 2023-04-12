Warriors announce playoff schedule for first round series against Sacramento Kings

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors announced the game schedule for the team's first round of the NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings that starts this Saturday.

The team's public relations Twitter account posted a press release listing the dates and locations of the upcoming playoff games Wednesday afternoon.

Warriors announce schedule for First Round series against Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/Mok1fzkiXx — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 12, 2023

The defending champion Warriors are making their ninth appearance in the NBA playoffs in the last 11 years and their second consecutive playoff berth after making the postseason a team record seven years in a row from 2013 to 2019. The series marks the first time the Warriors and the Kings have met in the playoffs.

The series kicks off early Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and continues with Game 2 on Monday night at the same location with a 7 p.m. start time. The series then moves to the Chase Center in San Francisco for a 7 p.m. game time on Thursday, followed by Game 4 at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

If necessary, the two teams will play three more games starting with Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday, April 26, followed by Game 6 at Chase Center on Friday, April 28, and the final game of the series tentatively scheduled for Sunday, April 30, at the Golden 1 Center. The start times for those games will be determined later.

Individual game tickets are available on the Warriors website. Resale ticket prices start at $211.