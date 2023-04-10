Historic I-80 NBA playoff series gives 'old school vibe' to Kings-Warriors showdown

SAN FRANCISCO -- There was plenty to smile about for Golden State star Klay Thompson minutes after the Warriors clinched the sixth slot in the upcoming NBA Western Conference playoffs.

In his first full season back after more than two years of being sidelined with injuries, Thompson became the third player in NBA history to hit at least 300 3-pointers in a single season.

He needed five heading into Sunday's season finale -- a feat he accomplished in the first five minutes of Golden State's 157-101 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers.

But he seemed most excited by the Warriors' first-round opponent -- their Northern California neighbors -- the resurgent Sacramento Kings.

"That's going to be fun -- first time in NBA history -- it's going to be really special," Thompson told reporters in Sunday's post-game news conference. "I know Kings fans are going to be excited. They haven't been in the playoffs in a while. Great for the NBA. Great for Northern California."

What he most is looking forward to is riding 90 miles on a bus to an away playoff game.

"We see a lot of planes which are fun, but the bus ride kinda gives the old school vibe of high school," he said.

The Kings come into the postseason riding high on the momentum of their 48-34 regular-season record under former Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown in his first year. They've earned the No. 3 seed in the West and have home-court advantage against Golden State.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the Kings' mainstays as both were selected to the All-Star team this season.

The Kings are No. 1 in the NBA in offensive rating (118.6) and No. 24 in defensive rating (116). The Warriors are No. 10 in offensive rating (115.1) and No. 14 in defensive rating (113.4).

Golden State ranks No. 1 in 3-point attempts (38.5) and No. 2 in 3-point percentage (.385). Sacramento is sixth in 3-point attempts (37.3) and eighth in percentage (.369).

"They are a very good team," Warriors star Draymond Green said. "Obviously, very well-coached. They have a lot of young talent. They play with great pace, great force getting downhill, kicking to shooters so it will be a tough challenge. Every playoff series is."

Warriors star Steph Curry agreed it will be tough winning four games against their Northern California rivals. Golden State was 3-1 against the Kings in the regular season, but Fox and Sabonis sat out last week's game.

"We're playing Sacramento, obviously. They're a great team, they've had an amazing season and it's going to take everything to beat them four times — especially starting on the road," Curry said. "But we love the opportunity in front of us."