Walnut Creek police warn people to look out for ATM card thieves

WALNUT CREEK – Police in Walnut Creek said they've received reports of two subjects approaching people after watching them use an ATM or enter a PIN number while making a purchase.

The pair will follow the victim, tell them they dropped a bill of some value and, while the victim is distracted, take their wallet or debit card.

They then use the card to make fraudulent purchases at a store, or to withdraw large sums of cash from an ATM.

Police say they want to remind people to be aware of their surroundings and stay safe.

They also urge people to not give personal information out over the phone. Police are receiving reports of another scam involving phone numbers spoofing police department phone numbers, with callers asking for personal information. To confirm it's really a police officer, police ask people to call their publicly listed dispatch number and confirm if the officer works for the department and ask for a call back from them.

You can reach Walnut Creek police dispatch at (925) 935-6400.