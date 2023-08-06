Walnut Creek police arrest suspect in connection to multiple rape cases

WALNUT CREEK — A 35-year-old Walnut Creek man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of multiple rape cases over the past few years, announced the Walnut Creek Police Department.

The suspect was identified by police as Brandon Delliquadri.

He was arrested on suspicion of four rapes and one rape of an unconscious person after investigations from WCPF detectives and officers.

Police believe that there may be other victims.

Anyone with more information about these cases is encouraged to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.