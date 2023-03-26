Walnut Creek police arrest Stockton man for alleged attempted burglary, gun possession

Watch CBS News
WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek arrested a Stockton man on Saturday for allegedly trying to burglarize a Crescent Drive home and illegally possessing a gun in his car. 

Police said they were called just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a possible residential burglary in progress on Crescent Drive, involving a man wearing a mask and gloves.  

A witness said the man, later identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Taylor, climbed over the victim's fence and into the backyard. After a short period, Taylor allegedly exited the backyard and left the area in a blue Chevy sedan. 

Officers found the Chevy parked on Carriage Drive, with Taylor in the driver's seat. Police said a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm on the front driver's seat. 

Officers arrested Taylor on suspicion of attempted residential burglary, possession of a loaded firearm in public, possession of a concealed firearm in public, and possession of burglary tools.  

Taylor was booked into Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.

