Walnut Creek police arrest San Francisco man accused in string of burglaries

Police in Walnut Creek arrested a man early Wednesday morning who is allegedly responsible for burglarizing seven businesses last month.

Police arrested 40-year-old San Francisco resident Jarvis Ferguson on suspicion of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Ferguson is accused of burglarizing six businesses downtown and one on Oak Grove Road, between July 16 and July 24.

Detectives located Ferguson at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Crossroads Shopping Center in Pleasant Hill. Officers arrested Ferguson for a warrant related to the first three burglaries and on suspicion of four counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Ferguson was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $220,000 bail.

Police say other suspects may be involved. Anyone with information about these cases can call Walnut Creek police at (925) 943-5844 or call an anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.