Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Walnut Creek man identified as driver killed in solo Pleasant Hill crash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/9/23
PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/9/23 10:39

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man who died Tuesday afternoon in a Pleasant Hill solo vehicle crash. 

Akmaljon Khakimov, 26, of Walnut Creek, died when his eastbound black BMW hit a raised concrete curb, struck two steel poles and flipped over, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 2:04 p.m., near the Diablo Oaks Apartments. 

Khakimov was the sole occupant of the BMW, CHP officials said. No one else was reported injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 11:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.