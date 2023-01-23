2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart

WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area.

Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they arrived home to find small black sedan in the middle of the street and three subjects in dark clothing running away from a nearby home.

The subjects got into the vehicle and fled the area with their lights off. The resident said someone smashed their rear sliding glass door and went through an upstairs bedroom.

Police say firearms may have been stolen from one of the homes. They say the suspects are targeting homes that are very dark during evening hours when residents may be out dining or shopping.

Police recommend keeping a car parked in the driveway and your home well-lit at night, with backyard gates locked. Try not to keep valuables in bedrooms, as they are usually targeted first in a burglary.

Authorities ask anyone with information related to these incidents to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Njoroge at (925) 256-3573.