Walnut Creek police seek man who pointed gun at Safeway employee after alcohol robbery

Walnut Creek police are searching for a person who allegedly pointed a gun at a Safeway employee after his companion stole alcohol from the store over the weekend.

At 8:51 p.m. Sunday, police received a call reporting a robbery that just occurred in the Safeway parking lot at 1971 Tice Valley Blvd.

Officers contacted a store employee, who said a female stole alcohol from Safeway, exited the store and entered a waiting white BMW sedan in the parking lot.

When the victim approached the BMW, the male driver allegedly pointed a handgun at him before fleeing the scene, heading south on Tice Valley Boulevard. The victim did not have any injuries.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Walnut Creek police at (925) 943-5844 or the department's anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.