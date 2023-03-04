Woman arrested for threats against Walnut Creek private school

WALNUT CREEK – Authorities in Contra Costa County have arrested an Antioch woman for allegedly making repeated threats against a private religious school in Walnut Creek, prompting the cancellation of classes.

According to Walnut Creek police, officials at Contra Costa Christian Schools notified officers Tuesday after receiving numerous threatening emails and voicemails. Police said the messages included what was described as "vague threats of violence" toward the campus.

The following day, the school notified police that they received more emails and that the threats escalated, with one email apparently containing a photo of a rifle.

In response, Contra Costa Christian Schools sent students home early from afterschool classes on Wednesday and cancelled all classes on Thursday and Friday. No evidence of weapons or threats to staff or students were found during a search of the campus.

On Thursday night, police along with the Central County SWAT Team served search and arrest warrants at a home in Antioch. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Danielle Nye, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

It was not immediately known when Nye would appear in court on the charges.

Police said Friday that it appears the threats were an isolated incident. It was not known if Nye had any connection to the school.

"This has been a week that many of us will remember for some time," Head of School Tammy Kirkpatrick said in a message to families Friday. "Our most pressing task now is to establish a sense of normalcy and security here at CCCS. Our job is to reassure our children that we are working to keep them safe, that school is a safe place."

According to their website, Contra Costa Christian Schools opened in 1978 and offers programs ranging from preschool through 12th grade.